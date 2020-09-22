Report: Leeds United interested in Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik

According to a report in NapoliMagazine, Leeds United are competing with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

NapoliMagazine has relayed comments from journalist Diego De Luca on Radio Kiss Kiss that Tottenham, Newcastle, Fulham and Leeds all are interested in signing the Poland international striker from Napoli in the summer transfer window.





Stats

According to WhoScored, Milik made 19 starts and seven substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli last season, scoring 11 goals in the process.

The 26-year-old striker also scored three goals in five Champions League matches for the Italian club in 2019-20, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 season, the Poland international made 27 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for Napoli, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Would Arkadiusz Milik be a good signing for Leeds United?

Patrick Bamford has been the number one striker at Leeds for the past two seasons, while the Whites have recently signed Rodrigo from Valencia.

The Spain international is a versatile player who can play as a striker or as a winger.

Milik is an out-and-out striker with extensive experience in Serie A, and he has also played in the Champions League and in the Europa League.

The Poland international would be a brilliant signing for Leeds and would make the Whites a stronger team in attack.