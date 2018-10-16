Report: Leeds United interested in Luton right-back James Justin

Leeds United fans have been left wondering what made Marcelo Bielsa pay a visit to Oakwell during the international break to follow the League One clash between Barnsley and Luton Town.
Leeds are not facing either of the two clubs in the near future, and apart from the scouting mission, there’s possibly no other reason why the Argentine would waste his time in a League One game, unless of course, it is purely out of interest.
Well, according to reports from The Mirror, Bielsa may have watched Luton right-back James Justin at the weekend. The 20-year-old was in action on Saturday as Luton lost 3-2 against their League One rivals.
Although Bielsa hasn’t confirmed who he was particularly following during the game, reports suggest that it could be Justin. In fact, the Whites are tipped to move for him in January or next summer.
Luton Today recently reported that the League One club had fought off strong interest from Leeds and Nottingham Forest to retain Justin’s services in Bedfordshire.
Leeds already have Luke Ayling at right-back and the 20-year-old would provide a direct competition if he makes a move to Yorkshire in January. He’s a highly rated youngster and would be a smart signing for the club.