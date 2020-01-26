Report: Leeds United interested in Luke Freeman

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020) Championship clubs – Leeds United and Nottingham Forest – are interested in signing Luke Freeman from Sheffield United in the January transfer window.
The Whites are keen to sign a striker this month and are being linked with a move to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin. However, it seems, Marcelo Bielsa is looking at other options as well.
The report claims that Forest are actively looking to sign the 27-year-old with head coach Sabri Lamouchi wanting the playmaker in his team, and they are exploring the possibility of signing him. However, Leeds also fancy him.
Freeman joined Sheffield United from QPR in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee in the region of £5 million as reported by The Daily Mail.
The attacking midfielder has failed to make an impact at the Premier League club this season, making three starts and six substitute appearances in the league.