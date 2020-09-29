Report: Leeds United interested in Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani

According to Calciomercato, Leeds United are keen on Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, and he is expected to leave Turin this summer.

The Italian giants are more than ready to sell him with just a year left on his current contract, and are asking for £18 million from suitors.





West Ham United and Newcastle United are also interested in Rugani, but the duo and Leeds are hoping Juve can reduce their asking price.

Spanish giants Valencia have also been linked with the Italy international, but they are only willing to offer a loan deal with an option to buy.

Leeds are keen to strengthen their options in central defence, and they could do with the experience of Rugani.

The 26-year-old has played over 100 games for the Italian giants, helping them win five Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia titles.

The seven-time Italy international made it to the Serie A Team of the Year in 2014-15 – his last season with Empoli – and he will be keen to prove himself in another league.

The Elland Road outfit missed out on former Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol to RB Leipzig, and it remains to be seen whether they still want to sign a defender before next Monday’s deadline.