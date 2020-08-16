Report: Leeds United interested in Fredrik Aursnes

Leeds United are interested in signing Fredrik Aursnes from Molde in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Leeds – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – will have to pay £5 million as transfer fee for Aursnes.





French outfit Toulouse also want the 24-year-old midfielder, who is keen on leaving Molde and testing himself elsewhere, according to the report.

Experienced footballer

Aursnes is a very experienced player who has been on the books of Molde since 2016 and is one of the best players in the Eliteserien.

The Norwegian may be 24 years of age, but the midfielder has played over 100 league games for Molde.

The 24-year-old midfielder won the Eliteserien with Molde in 2019 and has a winning mentality.

Preparing for the Premier League

This is the first time that Leeds will play in the Premier League since 2004, and the Whites need to prepare well.

While it is unlikely that the West Yorkshire club will spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window, they are likely to make a new additions to their current squad, especially a striker.