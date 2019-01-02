Report: Leeds United in the hunt to sign Steven Zuber

Championship leaders Leeds United are showing interest in Hoffenheim winger Steven Zuber, according to reports from German newspaper BILD.
The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game-time for Hoffenheim this season. He has made 13 appearances this season including in the Champions League, but has only started six Bundesliga games.
He has just 18 months remaining on his contract, and the report claims that the Bundesliga club are willing to cash in on the 27-year-old winger in the January transfer window
However, it is not clear whether he would be willing to play in the Championship. However, the club’s strong league position, and the Marcelo Bielsa pulling power could be major factors to lure him to Elland Road.
According to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Phil Hay, Leeds have been following him for a while, but he added, “No offer at this stage.”
someone they’ve been looking at for a while but haven’t ever actually moved on. No offer for him at this stage.
Zuber has 20 international caps for Switzerland and scored in the World Cup last summer against Brazil. He would be a fantastic addition to the squad.