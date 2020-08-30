Report: Leeds United in talks with Dinamo Zagreb to sign centre-back Josko Gvardiol

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are in talks with Dinamo Zagreb to sign centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Leeds are in talks with Dinamo Zagreb to sign Josko Gvardiol. Price tag around €20m for the Croatian centre back. Another important target after signing Koch and Rodrigo – still working with Udinese to find an agreement for Rodrigo de Paul. 🔵 #LUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

The Croatian is valued at around £18 million, and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa would love to get the deal over the line as quick as possible in preparations for the Premier League opener against Liverpool.





Leeds want to bolster their defence line after Brighton and Hove Albion refused to permanently part ways with Ben White following his successful loan at Elland Road last term, and they have already brought in Germany international centre-back Robin Koch from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

Gvardiol could be snapped up in the coming days, and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is also on Leeds radar.

The Croatian youth international, 18, played 11 league games last term as Zagreb clinched the Croatian First Football League, and despite his little experience, he definitely has something that Bielsa sees in him.

Gvardiol is regarded as one of the best prospects in Croatian football, and Leeds won’t look to spend that much on him if he will be linking up with their under-23s.

Leeds have strengthened their youth team by signing Sam Greenwood, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel, but it appears that the Croat will be immediately joining the first-team if he is snapped up.