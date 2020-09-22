Report: Leeds United in advanced talks with Real Sociedad over Diego Llorente

According to Sky Sports’ Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson, Leeds United are in advanced talks with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad over a move for defender Diego Llorente.

A deal is said to be close, and the Spain international could be moving to Elland Road in the coming days.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen his defence in order to adequately get ready for the challenge ahead as he prepares his side for life back in the Premier League.

The Whites have shipped seven goals in just two league games, and they need to improve at the back if they want to impress this term.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have pipped them to the signature of Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol, and Brighton have knocked back their bids for Haydon Roberts, but they could be handed a boost soon with a deal for Llorente looking close.