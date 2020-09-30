Report: Leeds United in advanced talks with Norwich City for Todd Cantwell

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Leeds United are in advanced talks with Norwich City for the signature of Todd Cantwell.

#Leeds are in advanced talks for Todd #Cantwell. Offered €18M to #Norwich. The midfielder has agreed personal terms with #LUFC. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 30, 2020

The Elland Road outfit have tabled a £16 million bid for the English winger and agreed personal terms with him.





Leeds want to sign an attacking midfielder before Monday’s transfer deadline, but their attempts to land Rangers’ Ryan Kent and Manchester United’s Daniel James have failed, with both players keen on staying at their respective clubs.

The Whites appear to have moved on to other targets and have identified Cantwell as an option.

According to The Sun, the agent of the 22-year-old contacted Leeds to inform them that the Canaries had dropped their asking price for the player.

The Norwich star is keen to leave the Championship side and remain in the English top-flight, and a move to Elland Road could be on the cards.

Cantwell played 40 games across all competitions for the Canaries last term, scoring seven goals and providing two assists, and he could be a good addition to Leeds’ attack given his huge potential and talents.