Report: Leeds United in advanced talks to sign Jack Harrison

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 12:08 pm), Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola was initially reluctant to send Harrison on loan, but it seems he has changed their mind.
As it stands, Harrison is close to joining the Yorkshire club on a season-long loan for the second season around.
Leeds Live reported earlier this week that Marcelo Bielsa is keen to sign Harrison on loan for Leeds, and it seems the 22-year-old winger will arrive at Elland Road.
Harrison joined Leeds last season on loan and did manage to make a positive impact, especially towards the end of the season.
With Jack Clarke all set to join Tottenham Hotspur, Harrison’s signing should prove to be a timely addition.
The young attacking midfielder impressed under the Argentine and should be able to make a much better impact this time around.
This has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Leeds fans so far, but it seems, Harrison could become their first signing.
Leeds are also keen to sign Helder Costa on loan from Wolves this summer.