Report: Leeds United identified Eddie Howe as Marcelo Bielsa’s potential replacement had he left for Barcelona

According to The Sun, Leeds United feared that they could lose head coach Marcelo Bielsa to Barcelona and were ready to replace him with former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe had he left.

The Argentine is yet to sign a new deal that will keep him at Elland Road for the next two seasons, and he was one of the candidates Barca had on their radar after Quique Setien was sacked.





The La Liga giants have since brought in Ronald Koeman as their new manager, and that has put the minds of Leeds chiefs to rest.

Bielsa remains one of the most respected managers on the planet, and his heroics at Elland Road last season definitely did his CV some good.

An £8 million-a-year deal that will see him become the sixth highest-paid boss in the English Premier League in on the table, but the Argentine is yet to sign it.

Nevertheless, the Leeds board remains confident that will happen soon, and fans can’t wait for life under Bielsa in the top-flight to start.

Howe left Bournemouth at the end of last season following the Cherries’ relegation, and he was also under the radar of Crystal Palace.

The 42-year-old helped keep the Vitality Stadium up for five years and he would have fancied the chance to manage Leeds.