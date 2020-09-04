Report: Leeds United hope to reach agreement for Crysencio Summerville soon

Leeds United are in talks with Feyenoord over the signing of Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window, according to AD.

It has been reported that Summerville has refused to sign a new contract with Feyenoord, and that the Dutch club have decided to remove him from selection for the first team.





The report in the Dutch publication has claimed Leeds want to secure the services of the 18-year-old winger as soon as possible and hope to reach an agreement with the Eredivisie outfit this weekend.

Feyenoord spell

Summerville is only 18 years of age, and although he is a very talented and promising young winger, he has yet to make a huge impression on the first team at Feyenoord.

The Netherlands Under-19 international has been out on loan at FC Dordrecht and ADO Den Haag in recent times, and the teenager did well.

Would Crysencio Summerville be a good signing for Leeds United?

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season, and one can understand the temptation of Summerville to move to Elland Road.

However, the 18-year-old will be one for the future, as his lack of experience in the first team at Feyenoord and his tender age means that he is unlikely to go straight into Marcelo Bielsa’s team.