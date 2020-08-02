Report: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has £45 million to spend this summer

According to Mail on Sunday, Leeds United have a transfer budget of £45 million for this summer transfer window.

The Elland Road outfit are back in the English Premier League for the first time since 2004 after winning the English Championship, and they will look to establish themselves in the top-flight.





Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that the club aren’t looking to splash the cash as it’s important the structure and the foundation built over the last two years are kept, admitting it’s quality over quantity as they look to emulate Sheffield United rather than Aston Villa in their approach to squad-building.

The Blades spent just £43 million last summer upon sealing promotion, keeping the core of their squad, while Villa were the second-biggest spenders with a £145 million outlay on 12 players.

Dean Smith’s side narrowly escaped immediate relegation, with just a point separating them from Bournemouth and Watford, while Sheffield were close to sealing a Europa League spot, finishing just five points behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds will look to emulate Chris Wilder’s side and impress, and they have already been linked with some exciting signings.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have completed the permanent signings of winger Helder Costa and goalkeeper Illan Meslier after they impressed on loan last term, while they are expected to seal a £1 million deal for Wigan Athletic teenage striker Joe Gelhardt in the coming days.

Spending £45 million wisely this summer should be enough to improve the quality of Leeds’ squad, and director of football Victor Orta will be expected to work his magic in the coming weeks.