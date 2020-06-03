Report: Leeds United have tried not to broach an eventuality of PPG with Bielsa

Leeds United’s permission to return to contact training was approved by the EFL yesterday and the players and fans can’t wait for Championship action to resume.

June 20 has been slated as the resumption date for the league to restart having been on hold since March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Elland Road outfit will hope to have secured Premier League promotion at the end of the next and final nine games.

The club were very clear from the onset that they wanted the campaign finished despite the fact that they would have secured top-flight promotion if the season was ended on a points-per-game basis.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, it was and is the last resort for Leeds, and the club hierarchy have tried not to broach an eventuality of PPG with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine’s attitude and reluctance to have anything gifted to him was one reason why the Whites weren’t thinking of PPG as a means to earn promotion.

Table-topping Leeds are also aware that returning to the top-flight without playing out the rest of the campaign would come with an asterisk – the same issue Liverpool want to avoid, hence their readiness to finish the Premier League season before being crowned champions.

EPL clubs battling to escape the drop are likely to take legal action if they are eventually relegated without both divisions completing their campaigns, and Leeds want to avoid such challenges.

Bielsa, the players and most of the fans want to achieve promotion the right way, and they will fancy their chances in the coming weeks.