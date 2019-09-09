Report: Leeds United have the option to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City permanently

According to Football Insider, English Championship giants Leeds United can exercise the option to sign Jack Harrison from Manchester City permanently at the end of the season due to a clause in his loan contract.
The 22-year-old was signed by the Elland Road outfit this summer on another season-long loan after he scored four goals and assisted three others in 39 appearances last season, and manager Marcelo Bielsa insisted that the club secured a loan-to-buy deal.
As reported by The Sun in May, Pep Guardiola’s side now value Harrison around £20 million, and it was why Leeds opted for another loan deal in the first place after they were priced out of a move.
Some Premier League clubs held initial talks over the winger with City, along with top teams across Europe, but he eventually returned to the Yorkshire club.
The England youth international has remained a favourite under Bielsa this season, starting all of Leeds’ six league games thus far.
While it is exactly unknown how much the Whites have to pay Man City in order to land Harrison permanently, it’s believed it is a fixed price that is likely to be well in excess of £10 million.
The former New York City forward Harrison signed a new one-year contract extension with the Etihad Stadium outfit in July, keeping him with them until the summer of 2022.
It remains to be seen if City have the option to buy him back after inserting a similar clause and activating it on former PSV Eindhoven left-back Angelino this summer, but Leeds will hope they can hold on to him permanently going forward.
Harrison, who has already scored once this term, has all it takes to become a world-beater in the Premier League, and helping the Peacocks to top-flight promotion will be top of his plans this term.