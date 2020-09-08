Report: Leeds United have submitted a new bid for Josko Gvardiol

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United have submitted a new bid for Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Leeds have submitted a new bid to sign Josko Gvardiol: €22m + 20% percentage on future sale. Dinamo Zagreb asked for €25m as price tag. Also RB Leipzig are in the race but made a lower bid [around €15m]. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

Zagreb want at least £23 million for the teenage sensation, but Leeds’ latest offer is £20 million with a 20% sell-on on any future sale.





The Elland Road outfit aren’t the only side linked with Gvardiol, with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig also keen.

However, they have tabled just a £13.6 million bid for the Croatian youth international.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to add one more defender to his ranks after landing Germany international Robin Koch, and he is keen on the 18-year-old.

The 6ft 2ins Gvardiol can also play at left-back and has been watched by Bayern Munich given his huge potential and talents.

Despite having just 11 senior team appearances under his belt, the youngster is expected to link up with Leeds first-team if he is snapped up, and it will be interesting to see if he can prove his quality in the English top-flight,