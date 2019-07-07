Blog Teams Aston Villa Report: Leeds United have identified Stoke City’s Ryan Woods as Kalvin Phillips’ replacement should he leave for Aston Villa

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Leeds United are preparing for the possibility of losing Kalvin Phillips to Aston Villa, especially if he pushes for an exit, and have identified Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods as replacement.

Villa boss Dean Smith wants to add Phillips, who desires to play Premier League football, to his midfield ranks, but both clubs are a distant apart in terms of agreeing a fee.

Leeds are demanding £30 million as they look to ward off interest from the Villans, but Smith’s side are bidding £15 million.

The Elland Road outfit are already looking to make the 23-year-old midfielder one of their highest earners by handing him a new improved contract, but should he push for an exit and manager Marcelo Bielsa fails to convince him into staying, he will most likely be allowed to leave.

Stoke’s Woods featured in 27 Championship games for the Potters last season, and Leeds see him as capable enough to fill Phillips’ boots.

The former Brentford man failed to live up to expectations for larger portions of last season but remains a quality player, and should Bielsa get the best out of him, the Whites might soon quickly forget their Academy product.

