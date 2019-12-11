Report: Leeds United have declined to look into a deal to sign Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United have been contacted about signing Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale but declined to look into a deal.
With Kiko Casilla most likely to be handed a ban for allegedly racially abusing Charlton Athletic player Jonathan Leko, the Elland Road outfit have discussed the possibility of signing a replacement next month to cover for the Spaniard.
However, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated to director of football Victor Orta that he would be willing to give summer arrival Illan Meslier the nod.
The 19-year-old arrived from French outfit Lorient on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day, but is yet to feature for the side, only regularly lining up for the under-23’s.
Leeds-born Stockdale brings a lot of experience to the table having played over 400 games across eight divisions and 15 clubs, but it seems Bielsa is ready to hand Meslier an opportunity.
The teenager kept 11 clean sheets in 30 games across all competitions for the Ligue 2 side last term, and Leeds are very likely to activate the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.
Leeds are preparing Meslier to come in should the F.A decide to suspend Casilla, and it will be interesting to see how the huge gamble goes.