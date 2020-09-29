Report: Leeds United had Juan Foyth bid rejected by Tottenham Hotspur

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds United made a bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth earlier this summer.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that Leeds offered Tottenham £25 million as transfer fee for Foyth, but the North London club turned it down.





The West Yorkshire club then turned towards Diego Llorente and signed the defender from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, according to the report.

The report has further claimed that Tottenham do not want to sell the Argentina international defender, but his agent has asked the club to send him out on loan.

Valencia, Villarreal and Socided as the three clubs the 22-year-old centre-back has been offered to, according to the report.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer

It seems that Tottenham think that Foyth has a future at the club in the long run, which is why they do not want to sell him.

If that is the case, then there is no point in the Premier League side sending the youngster out on loan at all this summer.

True, it is not going to be easy for the Argentine to play week in and week out, but if he is in the squad, then head coach Jose Mourinho will be able to work with him on a daily basis and help him improve.