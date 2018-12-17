Report: Leeds United forward Samu Saiz to undergo Getafe medical

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United forward Sami Saiz will undergo his medical at Getafe today.
The two clubs are expected to finalise an agreement for Saiz in the next 24 hours. The player requested the club to allow him to return to his home country, and Leeds have granted his wish.
The 27-year-old joined Leeds in 2017 from Huesca, and scored eight goals last season. He made 19 appearances in the Championships this season, and provided four assists for the Yorkshire club.
The report claims that Saiz has already travelled the Madrid after both the clubs held a series of discussion over his future.
Saiz told the club that he was ‘unhappy’ in England and wants to go back to Spain after 18 months with United.
Leeds granted his wish and the player is now all set to join Getafe. The move will see the Spaniard joining the La Liga side on loan till the end of the season, with a view to make the move permanent for a fee of around £6m next summer.
YEP outlines that Leeds have accepted a loan offer over an immediate cash sale. Saiz has started just one match since the end of October.
Meanwhile, Leeds moved to the top of the Championship table this weekend after beating Bolton Wanderers 1-0 away from home.