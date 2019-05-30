Report: Leeds United eye move for Sam Gallagher

Southampton striker Sam Gallagher has made only 23 appearances for the Saints in all competitions since breaking into the senior team in 2013.
He has spent loan spells at MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers, and Birmingham City, and now looks almost certain to leave the club permanently this summer.
The 23-year-old doesn’t seem to be a part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s future plans, and a move away from the club is the more likely outcome.
It is at Rovers that he made a strong impact, scoring 12 goals in 47 games, and it is no surprise that Blackburn are once again vying for his signature.
However, they could be joined by Leeds who will spend the upcoming season in the Championship after narrowly missing out on promotion.
Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to bolster his strike department and the Whites could make a move for the Southampton striker.
Although Gallagher is not the type of signing that should exude confidence among the fans, he is still a gamble worth taking, given his age, experience, and quality.