Report: Leeds United eye move for Luca Connell

Leeds United are reportedly considering making a move for the highly-rated Bolton Wanderers young talent Luca Connell in the summer.
According to reports from The Sun (12/5 page 59), the Whites are considering a move for the versatile youngster who can play as a midfielder or as a defender.
The 18-year-old has already played for Bolton who have been relegated to League One this season.
Connell is out of contract at the end of the season, and Leeds would have to pay a compensation fee which is thought to be around £300,000.
Several Premier League clubs are also interested in securing his services, but Leeds can be an ideal place for his development.
The Whites are battling to earn promotion to the Premier League this season, and have won their first leg play-off semi-final clash against Derby County on Saturday.
Connell is a highly talented young player who has played regularly in England’s second tier at such a tender age. He is tactically smart enough to play as a left-back or as a central midfielder.
He made 10 Championship appearances for Bolton, and established himself as an important player for the club. Phil Parkison, the Bolton boss, has rated him as a player with real quality, and could develop into a top-class player with a potential switch to Elland Road.