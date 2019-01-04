Report: Leeds United eye move for Fulham goalkeeper Fabri

Leeds United should be looking to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa has remained tight-lipped on his transfer plans, but the Argentine would surely consider signing a new goalkeeper, given the current situation.
Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman returned to his parent club after suffering a horrific injury. It has left Leeds short of options in that area, and club Director of Football Victor Orta could be forced to delve into the transfer market.
According to reports from Turkey (h/t Leeds Live), the Whites have considered Fulham’s out-of-favour Spanish stopper Fabri as one of their targets.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper joined Fulham in the summer transfer window from Besiktas on a three-year contract, but he has fallen out of favour. The Spaniard hasn’t been named on the bench since November.
Serdar Saridag, a sports writer with Turkish daily newspaper Milliyet, reported that Leeds are interested in signing him. He added that Fabri’s preference is to return to Turkey with Besiktas.