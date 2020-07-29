Report: Leeds United eye move for Christhian Stuani

According to reports from 90 mins, Leeds United are considering a move for Girona striker Cristhian Stuani this summer.

Leeds are looking to bolster their squad this summer following their return to the Premier League after a sixteen-year absence.





Marcelo Bielsa (if he remains in charge) will be looking to sign a new striker as a back-up to Patrick Bamford who was the top scorer for Leeds last season.

The 50-times capped Uruguayan international had previously spent time in England with Middlesbrough, where he scored 16 goals in 68 games.

The 33-year-old is still going strong, and in fact, he is getting better with age.

He has scored 69 goals in 103 games for Girona since leaving Boro in 2017. In 2019/20, he has scored 29 goals and provided three assists for the Spanish club.

Stuani has a contract at the club till 2023, which means Leeds may have to pay a significant transfer fee to lure him to Elland Road this summer.

Given his experience and form, Stuani would be a fantastic signing for the club if Leeds can get him at a reasonable price.

Barcelona were ready to pay £13 million for his services in the January transfer window, but Leeds should look to snap him up for under less than £10m.