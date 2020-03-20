Report: Leeds United expected to move for Besiktas striker Cyle Larin

According to reports from Turkish media outlet Tavkim (h/t Sport Witness), Leeds United are keen to sign Besiktas striker Cyle Larin in the summer transfer window.
The 31-times capped Canada international joined Besiktas in 2018 from Orland City has made only 26 appearances for the club in all competitions. After a difficult 2018-19 season, he was loaned to Belgian club Zulte Waregem in July 2019, where he impressed heavily.
The report claims that Besiktas gave Waregem an option to sign the 24-year-old striker permanently for a fee in the region of €2.5m (£2.2 million). In all probability, they will take it up, and sell the player to the English club making a quick profit in the process.
Leeds are interested in signing the in-form forward who has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season. The Whites are looking to pay a decent fee to sign Larin.
SL View
The Yorkshire club are top of the Championship table and are favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League, ending a long 15-year wait.
Marcelo Bielsa will definitely be looking to bolster his attacking ranks, and Larin could be an option. However, the Argentine could probably be looking to sign a proven quality striker, someone like Aleksandar Mitrovic or maybe Divock Origi.
Having said that, Leeds showed an interest in him last summer, and the Whites could make a concrete move this time, and snap him up on a bargain deal.