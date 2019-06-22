Report: Leeds United demanding £30 million from Aston Villa for Kalvin Phillips

According to The Sun, Leeds United won’t let midfielder Kalvin Phillips leave Elland Road this summer unless suitors are willing to pay £30 million.
Aston Villa have registered interest in the 23-year-old but are only ready to pay £15 million, and the Whites’ asking price is frustrating manager Dean Smith.
Leeds could do with more transfer funds this summer in order to make quality recruitment in their bid for another promotion push next term, but manager Marcelo Bielsa isn’t ready to let a quality player and important member of his squad like Phillips leave.
Instead, they are more keen to cash in on 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke.
Villa want to build a squad capable of holding their own against the big boys in the top-flight next term, and Smith believes the Leeds’ star is the perfect midfielder for his team.
However, the Villans will have to part with £30 million, and it doesn’t seem they are ready to pay such a fee.