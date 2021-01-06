Report: Leeds United could make move for Leicester City’s Demarai Gray again in the summer

According to Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett, Leeds United could revive their interest in Leicester City winger Demarai Gray in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

#lcfc Demarai Gray open to possibility of moving abroad for more football, with Marseille and other European clubs considering a move. Prem interest muted in this window though #lufc and #SaintsFC were keen in the past, and likely to be again in the summer when he’s a free agent. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 6, 2021

The Elland Road outfit were linked with the Premier League winner during the summer transfer window, but a move didn’t work out.





Gray has just six months left on his current contract at the King Power Stadium and is set to leave for nothing at the end of the campaign.

An exit before the end of the January transfer window could still happen, though, with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille and other European clubs considering a move.

Leeds aren’t looking to do any business this month as head coach Marcelo Bielsa is pleased with his current squad, but the opportunity to land the Leicester man for free in the summer could be too good to turn down.

The 24-year-old isn’t in manager Brendan Rodgers’ plans and has played just 18 minutes of Premier League football this term.

Gray has featured in 133 top-flight games for the Foxes since joining them from Birmingham City in January 2016, scoring 10 times, and he has the experience Leeds are looking for.

Having struggled to hit top gear despite his huge potential, learning under Bielsa at Leeds could finally bring out the best in him, and a move to Yorkshire could do his international career a lot of good.

The England youth international has always shown flashes of his abilities at Leicester, and he could turn into a world beater under the right circumstances and in the right environment.