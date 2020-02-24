Report: Leeds United could land Robin Koch on a cut-price deal

According to reports from A Bola (h/t the Yorkshire Evening Post), Leeds United could be set to land a ‘real coup’ in the form of Robin Koch in the summer transfer window.
Leeds United have been checking him for some time now, and there is no doubt that the defender is on the Whites’ radar.
The two-times capped German international has plenty of admirers, and he is reportedly valued at around £15 million.
The report claims that Bundesliga side SC Freiburg are ready to discuss a “cut-price” deal for their defender who is also wanted by RB Leipzig and Benfica.
Leeds can only sign him if they secure promotion to the Premier League, which is a possibility. The Whites are second in the Championship table, and have a good chance of making it to the top tier of English football after 16 years of absence.
Koch reportedly earns around £40,000-a-week at the German club, and Leeds will have to offer him a similar sort of money to lure him to Elland Road.
At 23, he is no longer just a ‘raw talent’, but a player who is ready to take the next jump in his career. He would be a good signing for Leeds, but there are a lot of ‘ifs and buts’ involved at the moment.