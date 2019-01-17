Report: Leeds United could announce Kiko Casilla signing today

The ever reliable Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay has said that he expects Leeds United to announce the signing of Kiko Casilla on Thursday.
would expect so
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 16, 2019
The Whites have already agreed a deal to sign the Spanish goalkeeper from Real Madrid. He was due to arrive at Leeds on Wednesday, and according to Spanish newspaper AS, the 32-year-old has already passed his medical at Leeds United.
The report claims that Casilla has completed his medical succesfully and an announcement is set to be made on Thursday. Hay has also confirmed that the announcement is likely to be made today.
Leeds have moved quickly in January to fix one problem area. Casilla is being brought to provide cover and competition to goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
The 22-year-old has done well for Leeds but errors have crept into his game. Casilla could be drafted straight into the starting line-up against Stoke City, but he is likely to make the bench.
Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, four points ahead of Sheffield United and Norwich City.