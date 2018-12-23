Report: Leeds United consider loan move for Everton defender Mason Holgate

Earlier this month, the Liverpool Echo reported that Everton are looking to send Mason Holgate on loan in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old joined the Merseyside club in 2015 from Barnsley. He has made five Premier League appearances this season, and started in four of them.
However, the youngster hasn’t made a single appearance since September, and the out-of-favour defender has been told to find a new club in January.
He is free to move on a short-term deal, after dropping down the pecking order behind Yerry Mina, Kurt Zouma, Michael Keane, and Phil Jagielka.
Derby County are reportedly interested in him, and now, Championship leaders Leeds United have joined the race as well.
According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (23/12; page 61), Leeds are monitoring Holgate, and are considering to make a loan bid for the youngster.
Leeds have had to deal with a raft of injuries, and it could leave the Leeds boss reconsidering his options. The likes of Gaetano Berardi, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper have been missing in the recent games, and signing Holgate on loan would represent a smart signing.
It will be good move for Holgate as well. He could be involved in a championship promotion fight, and get to learn a lot from a world class manager in Marcelo Bielsa.