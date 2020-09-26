Report: Leeds United close to signing Gyrano Kerk

Leeds United are interested in signing Gyrano Kerk from FC Utrecht in the summer transfer window, according to De Telegraaf.

It has been reported that Leeds are close to reaching an agreement with the Dutch club over the transfer of the winger, with Utrecht looking for €10 million (£9.13 million) as transfer fee for him.





Cagliari and Hellas Verona are also interested in the 24-year-old, but the former are not willing to cough up more than €7 million (£6.39 million).

Recent Stats

Kerk has been at Utrecht since 2012 and has been established himself as an important player for the team.

The winger scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 24 Eredivisie games last season, while in 2018-19, he scored eight goals and provided nine assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good move from Leeds United?

Kerk is an established winger in the Eredivisie, which is a very strong and competitive domestic league.

Leeds could do with another wide player to enhance the quality of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in that particular department.

Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Rodrigo are current senior wide players, and the arrival of Kerk would make them even stronger there.

Leeds are playing in the Premier League this campaign after winning automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of last season.