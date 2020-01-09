Report: Leeds United can activate an option to sign Jack Harrison for £8 million as Southampton’s Che Adams is keen on move

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United can land Manchester City winger Jack Harrison for around £8 million if they decide to activate a clause in his loan agreement to make the move permanent.
Head coach Marcelo Bielsa will look to seal the deal should Premier League football return to Elland Road next season, but some at the club are tempted to take him even if that fails to happen.
The English winger, 23, has a deal with City until 2022 after he was handed a new contract prior to his second temporary spell with Leeds, and he has improved significantly since his return, scoring five goals and assisting six others in 26 league appearances.
A decision on Harrison’s future won’t be made until summer, though, but the Championship leaders could be sealing a move for Southampton striker Che Adams in the coming days.
Phil Hay says the former Birmingham City hitman would be keen on coming to Elland Road, but Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is reluctant to lose him this month.
Adams is struggling to make an impact in the top-flight, failing to find the back of the net since his £15 million move to Saint Mary’s in the summer, but he reckons a return to the Championship will help him to rediscover his form, and it’s a sentiment Leeds share as they find a quality back-up for Patrick Bamford.
The 23-year-old scored 22 league goals last term, and could help boost Leeds’ promotion chances if he manages to hit the ground running at Elland Road.