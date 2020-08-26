Report: Leeds United believe they are in a position to get a deal for Rangers’ Ryan Kent done

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United believe they are in a position to get a deal for Rangers forward Ryan Kent done this summer.

The Elland Road outfit have already seen an opening offer of £10 million for the former Liverpool man rejected by the Scottish Premiership giants, and they are preparing to table an improved bid.





However, The Scottish Sun claims that Kent doesn’t want to join Leeds and has already told Rangers manager Steven Gerrard that he wants to remain at Ibrox in order to stop Celtic from landing a 10th consecutive title this term.

The 23-year-old is reportedly furious at claims that he wants to leave Ibrox for Leeds, and we will have to wait till the summer transfer window shuts to see how this plays out.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit monitored Kent closely last year, but went after Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah in the end having decided that an out-and-out striker was more in line with their needs than a versatile winger.

However, Kent remains on the mind of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, and his analysis of Kent created a lasting interest.

Heading into the summer transfer window, the Argentine wanted a maximum of five players but would settle for less if Leeds land a versatile winger capable of playing through the middle, and it is why Kent – who has done so regularly Rangers – is on his mind.