Report: Leeds United believe Che Adams wants to join Elland Road

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 13:32), Leeds United have not given up the hopes of signing Che Adams from Southampton.
The 23-year-old striker has made eight starts in the Premier League, and further seven appearances have come from the bench. He is yet to score this season.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has ruled out Adams leaving on loan as he doesn’t want to weaken his squad.
The report claims that Leeds United believe that Adams is ‘interested in joining’ the Yorkshire club in the January transfer window. The Whites are looking to sign him on loan with a view to making it permanent next summer. However, they will have to pay most of the £15million the Saints paid Birmingham for Adams if they want to sign him permanently.
The need of the hour
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted in his press conference recently that he will be looking to sign a striker this month.
The Whites have lost Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal after his loan move was cut short. Bielsa only has Patrick Bamford as his first-choice striker, and the Whites are short in numbers in that department.