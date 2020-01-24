Report: Leeds United are tracking Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

According to The Athletic’s journalist Phil Hay, Leeds United are tracking Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin as they enter the last week of the January transfer window.
The Elland Road outfit have seen Southampton knock back three bids for their top transfer target Che Adams, and are now focusing on the international market.
Augustin is currently on a season-long loan at AS Monaco, but Leeds will attempt to move for the Frenchman if the Ligue 1 outfit cut short the loan before next Friday’s transfer deadline.
Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the 22-year-old striker, but Leeds won’t be able to table a formal offer until Monaco agree to send him back to the Bundesliga club.
While Augustin has started just two league games Monaco since joining in the summer and is willing to leave for where he can be afforded regular playing chances, the French outfit aren’t particularly keen on letting him go.
Leeds can’t afford to let January end without bringing in a quality striker that will help boost their promotion push, and the France under-21 international will be a fine addition if snapped up.
He cost Leipzig around £12 million when they signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has since scored 20 goals in 67 appearances for them.
Augustin has scored just once in 13 games for Monaco, but he fits Leeds’ style of play given his abilities on the ball and strength, and he can help provide quality cover and competition for Patrick Bamford.