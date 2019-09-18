Report: Leeds United are stressing already about the possibility of Arsenal recalling Eddie Nketiah in January

According to The Athletic’s Leeds United insider Phil Hay, the Elland Road club are stressing already about the possibility of Arsenal recalling England youth international striker Eddie Nketiah when the transfer window reopens in January.
The youngster has hit the ground running since arriving from the Premier League giants on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan, and while his impressive form in front of goal could tempt manager Unai Emery into cutting short his Yorkshire spell, Nketiah’s Leeds loan deal is like most of those sanctioned by Premier League clubs – which is able to be terminated only if the loanee fails to make a fixed number of first-team appearances.
While the 20-year-old is yet to start a Championship game for the Whites, he has come off the bench on four occasions, scoring twice.
Nketiah also has two goals in as many League Cup starts for Leeds, and he is definitely giving manager Marcelo Bielsa a selection dilemma at the moment.
Patrick Bamford remains the Argentine first-choice striker, though, and with four goals in seven appearances, the 25-year-old won’t be getting dropped from the starting XI anytime soon.
Nevertheless, Nketiah’s chances will continue to come, and even if he doesn’t end up becoming a starter, he will always play regularly judging by his form, and it’s hard to see Arsenal attempting to recall him in January.