Report: Leeds United are offering Marcelo Bielsa a two-year deal, but he wants one

According to Argentine news outlet La Nacion, there is a problem with the length of the contract Leeds United are offering head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine led the Elland Road outfit to Premier League promotion at the end of last season at the second time of asking, helping them return to the English top-flight following a 16-year absence.





Leeds want to reward him with an £8 million-a-year deal that will make him the sixth-highest paid boss in the land.

They are offering him a two-year deal, but Bielsa prefers to sign for a season as usual.

He has signed a one-year deal twice with the Whites, and he isn’t particularly keen to put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

While there is no trace of Bielsa on the official Leeds website and in the first photos of the preparation for 2020-21, he continues to don the club’s new gears in his photos with fans.

His staff has so far managed the larger bulk of the pre-season training sessions and preparations, and his assistant gave most of the instructions on the touchline during the 3-0 friendly loss at the hands of Stoke City.

There were earlier suggestions that the Argentine is only waiting for Leeds to start making quality transfers before signing, but that is beginning to happen, and some of the fans are beginning to worry that an official confirmation hasn’t arrived with just nine days away from their Premier League opener against Liverpool.