Report: Leeds United are looking to sign a winger before transfer deadline

Leeds United are close to signing Michael Cuisance in the summer transfer window.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has claimed that sources in Germany are reporting that Cuisance is close to joining Leeds, and Bayern Munich are looking to proceed with the deal.





Sources in Germany say Cuisance to Leeds is increasingly likely. Fee and details still being discussed but Bayern look ready to deal. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 29, 2020

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will first complete the signing of Cuisance and then they will look to sign a winger before the transfer deadline.

The Whites have already had a busy summer, with the likes of Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Rodrigo all joining, with the latter arriving on a club-record transfer fee.

But with a week to go in the transfer market, Leeds are still looking to make more additions at Elland Road to bolster their squad.

It seems Leeds will sign Cuisance first and they will then focus on making another addition to their attacking line-up.

At this moment, it has not been mentioned who exactly Leeds want to sign, although the likes of Ryan Kent, Rodrigo de Paul, and Harry Wilson being heavily linked.

The Yorkshire Evening Post suggests that the signing of a winger is the last player on Leeds’ transfer wishlist.

Leeds have made a solid start to their Premier League campaign, winning two of their opening three league games.