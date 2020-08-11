Report: Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion want Ryan Fraser

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are among the clubs interested in signing Ryan Fraser in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

Fraser is a free agent at the moment, having left Bournemouth earlier this summer.





Leeds, West Brom and Fulham all want to secure the services of the Scotland international on a free transfer this summer, according to 90min.

Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion all have reportedly made their interest known in the 26-year-old winger, described by then Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as “an incredible talent” and “a great lad” on BBC Sport in February 2020.

Good signing for Leeds United or West Bromwich Albion?

Fraser is a very good winger who has proved to be a success in the Premier League and knows the division well.

Given that the Scotland international is a free agent, the 26-year-old would be a low-cost signing overall, and that would be beneficial for Leeds and West Brom, who are unlikely to spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window following their automatic promotion from the Championship.

Fraser would add depth and strength to the respective squads of Leeds or West Brom.