Report: Leeds United and QPR target Patrick Erras has already rejected offer from his club

According to Fussball Transfers, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers target Patrick Erras has turned down the offer of a new contract from Nurnberg.

It has been reported that Championship trio Leeds, QPR and Brentford are interested in signing Erras on a free transfer this summer.





The report has claimed that the the 25-year-old turned down an offer from Nurnberg to extend his stay in early April.

Stats

Erras made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the second division in Germany this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old made 13 starts an six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Nurnberg, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds United have advantage?

Leeds, QPR and Brentford all are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, but perhaps it is the West Yorkshire outfit who have the advantage in the race for Erras.

After all, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are sitting comfortably at the top of the Championship table and are favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the top flight of English football.

As for QPR and Brentford, the two London clubs are aiming to end up in the Championship playoffs.