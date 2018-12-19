Report: Leeds United and Fulham watched Francesco Clemente

According to reports from Tutto Mercato Web, Leeds United and Fulham scouts were in attendance to keep an eye on Foggia starlet Francesco Paolo Clemente on Sunday.
The Italian media claim that the Championship leaders and the Premier League bottom club both sent scouts to watch the highly rated Italian starlet who plays as a striker.
The scouts in attendance would have been highly impressed as Clemente netted and also won a penalty for the club in 3-2 loss to Roma to add to his growing reputation.
The 15-year-old striker is catching the eye of clubs in UK with his impressive performances for the Serie B club’s youth teams, and it remains to seen whether both the clubs will press ahead with their early interest.
Marcelo Bielsa has shown willingness to give youth a chance, which should bode well for the youngster’s first team prospects should he move to the Yorkshire club.