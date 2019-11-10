Report: Leeds United and Fulham want Daniel Ayala

According to reports from TeamTalk, Leeds are one of the clubs showing interest in signing Daniel Ayala from Championship rivals Middlesbrough in January.
Boro are looking to offload Ayala in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer. Ayala joined Boro in 2014 and has been a key player for them. However, they cannot afford to extend his contract beyond the end of the season, and that’s why they have taken the decision to sell him.
Obviously, for a player of his calibre and experience, Ayala won’t have a shortage of options. In this case, Leeds United, Fulham, and Stoke City are all vying for his signature.
Ayala has made over 200 appearances for Boro, and he would be a smart signing for Leeds. The defender will be available on cheap given his contract situation, and Leeds may look to take a punt on that.
The defender came through the ranks at Liverpool after joining their academy from Sevilla. He has played for several Championship clubs before joining Boro. After a five-year stay at the club, it looks like he could be set for a new challenge elsewhere.