Report: Leeds United and Arsenal want Mounir Chouiar

According to L’Equipe, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are interested in signing Mounir Chouiar from Dijon in the summer transfer window.

The report in the French publication has claimed Dijon will ask between €15 million (£13.89 million) and €20 million (£18.52 million) as transfer fee for the 21-year-old winger.





It has been added that the French youngster will be left out of Dijon’s Ligue 1 match against Brest on Sunday.

Dijon spell

According to L’Equipe, Chouiar joined Dijon from Brest in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €10 million (£9.26 million).

The youngster made 18 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Dijon last season, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has played twice in the league for his French club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for a Premier League club?

Chouiar has done well and made good progress in Ligue 1, and the winger does have the skills to succeed in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old should be seen as a long-term project by the likes of Leeds, Arsenal and Wolves, as he is only 21 years of age at the moment and could need a while to adapt to the Premier League, like many young players.