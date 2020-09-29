Report: Leeds United agree deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Phil Hay, Leeds United have reached an agreement with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the signature of French midfielder Michael Cuisance.

The playmaker is set to cost the Elland Road outfit around £20 million, and that will take their summer spending towards the £80 million mark having bought Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Rodrigo Moreno for £13 million, £18 million and £26 million respectively.





Cuisance’s move to Leeds could involve a buy-back option given his huge potential, and the 21-year-old will be keen to prove himself in the English Premier League after struggling to break into Bayern’s star-studded midfield last term.

Whites’ head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been keen to add a midfielder to his squad with Adam Forshaw still struggling to attain full fitness, and director of football Victor Orta stepped up talks with Bayern and Cuisance last week.

All parties involved are pleased with the details of the deal, and the France youth international could become a Leeds player in the coming days.