Report: Leeds set to make loan move for Helder Costa

With Jack Clarke all set to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, Leeds United have stepped up their chase in signing Helder Costa on loan as his replacement.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Clarke has completed his medical at Spurs ahead of his £8.5m switch from Leeds.
The report claims that a few details remain to be finalised but he is very close to becoming a Spurs player.
Leeds are moving quickly to bring in his replacement, and the Mail reports that the Whites are lining up a loan move for the Wolves winger.
Earlier this month, Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Costa has emerged as Leeds’ number one transfer target this summer.
The 25-year-old, who initially joined Wolves on loan from Benfica in 2016-17, made his move permanent in the January transfer window of 2017 for a fee in the region of £13 million.
He played a key role for the club during Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018. However, his form dipped alarmingly in the top flight, registering just one goal and two assists.
Costa could be allowed to leave in the summer, with Leeds keen to bring him to Elland Road on loan.
The Whites are monitoring his situation and they believe Costa could have a big impact on their hunt for promotion next season.