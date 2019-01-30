Report: Leeds ready to finance an incentive package to sign Daniel James

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have not given up on signing Daniel James from Swansea this month.
The Whites have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer and earlier this week 17-year-old midfielder Mateusz Bogusz joined from Polish third division outfit Ruch Chorzów.
However, it is James who Leeds desperately want to sign before Thursday’s deadline day.
The Yorkshire cub are still locked in negotiation with Swansea and they have been pushing hard for the deal. The league leaders are keen on landing Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice target this month.
According to Phil Hay of the YEP, Leeds are “ready to finance an incentivised package” to lure the 21-year-old Wales international international to move to Elland Road.
Leeds are yet to match Swansea’s asking price, while the Swans are reluctant to sell their prized asset. Swansea are looking to raise funds and cut their wage bill.
As it stands, Leeds will keep pushing till the end to agree to a deal for James, and the club are confident that a deal will be done before Thursday’s deadline.