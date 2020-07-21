Report: Leeds preparing bid for Said Benrahma

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a sixteen-year absence.

The Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani has made it clear that they are not aiming to be a passenger in the Premier League to fill the quota of clubs, rather they have a long-term vision in place.





Instead of following the routes of Fulham and Aston Villa in the transfer market, the Yorkshire outfit are likely to follow the trajectory of Sheffield United.

The club are confident that Marcelo Bielsa will stay and sign a new deal. It will be exciting to see how Leeds approach the summer transfer window as they would be looking to bolster their squad with talented players.

According to reports from Le Buteur, Leeds boss Bielsa has made Said Benrahma a priority signing for the club.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has dazzled in the Championship once again for Brentford, having managed 17 goals and eight assists this season.

The report claims that the Whites are preparing an offer in the region of £23m (€26m) to secure his signature.

Brentford are one of the clubs involved in the promotion race, and Benrahma could yet play football with them next season.

However, Leeds are willing to pay big money for him. He would be a cracking signing for the club, but his chances of joining Leeds will depend on Brentford’s league status at the end of the season.