Report: Leeds need to pay £15m for Helder Costa

According to reports from Leeds Live, Leeds United will have to pay a figure in the region of £15m if they want to sign him permanently from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 25-year-old joined Leeds during the summer transfer window from Wolves on loan. The speedy winger hasn’t been able to make a strong impact this season for the Yorkshire club.
According to Whoscored.com, Costa has made four starts in the Championship, while further eight appearances have come from the bench.
The Portuguese winger is yet to score in the league and has provided just one assist so far.
Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that his tactics are probably not getting the best out of the player, but the Argentine has conceded that he won’t change his system.
Costa has struggled to make an impact in Bielsa’s possession-based football, and it remains to be seen how he fares in the coming games.
The Argentine has admitted that he is asking Costa to dribble more.
Having said that, Costa needs to adjust his game according to the tactical demands of Bielsa.
Leeds United will face Preston North End in the Championship clash on Tuesday night at Deepdale Stadium.