Report: Leeds keen to sign Saeid Ezatolahi

According to reports from Tasnim News Agency, Leeds United have been linked with a move for Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi in the summer transfer window.
The 28-cap Iran international joined Reading on loan last summer from Rostov. He had a couple of eye-catching performances before suffering a groin injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.
The former Malavan midfielder is out of contract at Rostov and Leeds can sign him up on free.
Leeds can now proceed with their transfer plans after Marcelo Bielsa has agreed to stay on for another year.
The Whites came so close to sealing promotion to the Premier League last season. And they will be aiming for promotion this season with renewed optimism.
Bielsa will probably need three to four signings this summer to bolster his squad. Ezatolahi is a defensive midfielder who will be available for free, and meeting his wage demands should not be an issue for the Whites.
It remains to be seen whether Bielsa considers Ezatolahi as a back-up option for Kalvin Phillips or as a potential replacement for the 23-year-old who Leeds could possibly cash in on.