Report: Leeds have made their first move to sign Rodrigo

Earlier this week, Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Leeds United are showing keen interest in signing Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Marcelo Bielsa wants to wrap up the signing of the 29-year-old Spain international before the Whites’ opening Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on September 12.





Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that the Whites have made their first move to sign Rodrigo.

The Yorkshire club have asked Valencia about Rodrigo’s availability. Leeds have been given plenty of encouragement about the move where they have been told that a deal could be on the cards.

Rodrigo is a versatile player who can play in all the three positions in attacking midfield. Last season, Rodrigo scored four goals and provided seven assists in La Liga. He also scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League.

Cash strapped Valencia are looking to offload most of their players this summer, and Rodrigo could be heading towards the exit door as well.

Rodrigo would cost Leeds around £30 million, and it is highly unlikely that the Whites would break their transfer record to sign him.

He is a technically gifted player who would walk into the Leeds first team. However, Leeds would want Valencia to lower their asking price for the player.